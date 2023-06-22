TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $25.56

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.56, but opened at $24.31. TORM shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 159,905 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Danske upgraded TORM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get TORM alerts:

TORM Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44.

TORM Increases Dividend

TORM ( NASDAQ:TRMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter. TORM had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The business had revenue of $390.20 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is a boost from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.68%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TORM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TORM by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TORM by 148.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in TORM by 190.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 128,617 shares during the last quarter.

TORM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. It also engages in developing and producing advanced and green marine equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.