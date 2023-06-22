Traders Purchase High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Katapult has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 288.92%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter.
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.
