Traders Purchase High Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $83.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.99. Katapult has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 288.92%. The business had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Katapult by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 178.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 106,014 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

