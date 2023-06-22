Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $139,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 863.8% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $142.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.39. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

