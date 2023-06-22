Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. now owns 282,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,351,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Sage Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $221.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

