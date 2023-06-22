Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $430.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 224.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,988 shares of company stock valued at $148,368,561. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

