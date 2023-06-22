Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) were up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 3,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Transurban Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

