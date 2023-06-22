Triple Flag Precious Metals (OTC:TRFPF) Shares Down 3%

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:TRFPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.24. Approximately 162,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,992% from the average daily volume of 7,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
