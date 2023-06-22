Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBKCP) Shares Down 2.8%

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBKCP – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.72 and last traded at $19.77. Approximately 1,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Triumph Bancorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30.

About Triumph Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Further Reading

