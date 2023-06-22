TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ) Trading Down 0.5%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $25.82. 204 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61.

Institutional Trading of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (BATS:JUNZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF Company Profile

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (June) ETF (JUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

