Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

