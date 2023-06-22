Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
TFC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.22.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial
In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. United Bank lifted its position in Truist Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
