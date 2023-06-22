Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after buying an additional 68,432 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $42.42 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

