Trust Co. of Vermont Has $87,000 Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Exelon were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after buying an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after buying an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

