Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1,463.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $65.83.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown bought 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.47 per share, for a total transaction of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.19.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

