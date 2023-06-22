Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 466 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 5,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $112.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $184.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

