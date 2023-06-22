Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,575 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $98.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

