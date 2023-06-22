Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 68 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $185.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $122.08 and a 1-year high of $196.22.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

