Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWLO. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Twilio from $83.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.88.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE:TWLO opened at $64.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares in the company, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $247,530.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,002 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,364,000 after buying an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after purchasing an additional 256,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Twilio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after purchasing an additional 583,314 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

