Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $472.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

TYL has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $438.00.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $392.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.16 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $425.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

