U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.48

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $4.17. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 50,589 shares trading hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Thursday, April 13th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.
U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.
