U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.48

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.48 and traded as low as $4.17. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 50,589 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

U.S. Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Gold Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. State Street Corp increased its position in U.S. Gold by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Further Reading

