UGI (NYSE:UGI) PT Lowered to $33.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UGI. Barclays decreased their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.25.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. UGI has a 1 year low of $26.53 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is -51.19%.

Insider Transactions at UGI

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of UGI by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

(Get Rating)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.