Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,586.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,501 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $450.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $497.04. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Argus raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.46.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

