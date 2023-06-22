Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Up to $3.62

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.62, but opened at $3.70. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 157,322 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on UGP. UBS Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 56.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, and storage businesses primarily in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

