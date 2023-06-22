Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE) Stock Price Down 0%

Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:UGCE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 61,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 388% from the average daily volume of 12,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.
Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.95.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uncommon Portfolio Design Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.