Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.28. Unico American shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 48,500 shares traded.

Unico American Stock Up 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18.

About Unico American

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

