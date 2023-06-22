Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.35

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $7.08. Unifi shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 157,369 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.88.
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
