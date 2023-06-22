Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.35

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.35 and traded as low as $7.08. Unifi shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 157,369 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Unifi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Unifi by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Unifi by 26.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Unifi by 73.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

