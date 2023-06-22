uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 2285649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Specifically, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $30,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,254.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other uniQure news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $54,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Klemt sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $30,057.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,254.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,808 shares of company stock valued at $128,121. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $552.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.61). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 104.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 19.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,931 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

