Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on URG. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
Ur-Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of URG opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.
Institutional Trading of Ur-Energy
About Ur-Energy
Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
Further Reading
- Get a free research report on Ur-Energy from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Ur-Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.