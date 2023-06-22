Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on URG. TheStreet raised shares of Ur-Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of URG opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.63. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 49.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 74,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,489 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 82.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 25,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ur-Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,422,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

