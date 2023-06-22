Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.16

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $5.75. Urban One shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 51,442 shares changing hands.

Urban One Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Institutional Trading of Urban One

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UONEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Urban One during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Urban One by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Urban One by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company engaged in radio broadcasting that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

