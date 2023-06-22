Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VALE. StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Vale has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

