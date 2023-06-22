Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $276.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.28. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $283.65. The firm has a market cap of $90.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

