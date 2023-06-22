Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Increased by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 6.8% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000. Drake & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 66,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $4,535,000. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,144,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $230.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $236.26.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

