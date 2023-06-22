Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $162.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
