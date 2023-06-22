Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXUS. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.22 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.23. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

