Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

