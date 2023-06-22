Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $435,417,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

