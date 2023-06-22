Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $299.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $221.42.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.