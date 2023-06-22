Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Boosted by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 9.8% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,242,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.37. The company has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

