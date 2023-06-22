Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) (TSE:VUS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$78.06 and last traded at C$78.09. 6,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 8,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$78.54.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-hedged) Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$75.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.06.

