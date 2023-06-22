VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.62

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $19.95. VEON shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 34,221 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
VEON Trading Down 2.3 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.62.
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
