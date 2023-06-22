VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.62

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.62 and traded as high as $19.95. VEON shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 34,221 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after buying an additional 10,282,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of VEON by 1,979.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234,162 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of VEON by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,678,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 264,523 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 167.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of VEON by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,018,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

