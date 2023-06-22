Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.41

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $6.52. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 322,833 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $199.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,627 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

