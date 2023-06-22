Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.41

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.41 and traded as high as $6.52. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 322,833 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $199.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
