Versant Capital Management Inc Sells 637 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.94.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

