Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 88.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,517 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $343.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $266.44 and a 1-year high of $354.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 7,567 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.70, for a total transaction of $2,472,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,974,237.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,150,207.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,376 shares of company stock valued at $19,258,455. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.