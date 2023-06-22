Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $23,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,243,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

