Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.05.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised Virgin Galactic from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,491,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth $6,569,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 149.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,003,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,747,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,966 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,630,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 900,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $8.56.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative net margin of 23,751.78% and a negative return on equity of 107.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 296.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

