Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider David Duffy Sells 6,683 Shares

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.01), for a total value of £10,492.31 ($13,425.86).
Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 154 ($1.97) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.13. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 117.25 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.56).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.
