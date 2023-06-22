Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider David Duffy Sells 6,683 Shares

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 157 ($2.01), for a total value of £10,492.31 ($13,425.86).

Virgin Money UK Price Performance

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 154 ($1.97) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 153.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.13. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 117.25 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.56).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Virgin Money UK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Virgin Money UK

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMUK shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 200 ($2.56) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.82) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 209 ($2.67).

(Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.