Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $132.37 million, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOLT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,573,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the first quarter worth $463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 34,378.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,480 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,409 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

