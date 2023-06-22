VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities raised VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on VTEX in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get VTEX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VTEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in VTEX by 1,707.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VTEX by 151.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 314.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 173,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

VTEX Price Performance

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.93. VTEX has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market cap of $844.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 1.00.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. Equities analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Rating

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.