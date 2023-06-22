Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW) Trading Down 2.7%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 13,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waldencast stock. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Rating) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,086 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Waldencast were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. a skin care company, provides advanced skin care treatments. Its products are designed to help minimize the appearance of premature skin aging, skin damage, hyperpigmentation, acne, and sun damage primarily available through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical spas, and other skin care professionals.

