Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 44.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

Waste Management stock opened at $165.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

