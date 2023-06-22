WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.80.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 6,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $98,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock worth $29,433,168 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

